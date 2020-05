Wedding venues in Illinois don’t know when they’ll be able to re-open. That uncertainty keeps pushing back wedding dates.

TPC Deere Run has had to rescheduled almost all wedding dates until the end of June.

The Stern Center in Rock Island is also working to reschedule couples by offering tentative dates for couples.

Both venues have to wait for Governor J.B. Pritzker’s decision on large gatherings before they can move forward hosting any weddings.