Wednesday afternoon severe storm causes trees to fall on power line and car in Davenport

A tree fell on power lines on Marquette Street in Davenport on July 8, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

The severe storm that rolled through the Quad Cities on Wednesday afternoon caused two different trees to fall knocking down power lines and landing on a car in Davenport.

On Marquette and West 16th Street, a tree fell on power lines, knocking the pole down and leaving power lines on the road.

That section of Marquette Street is currently blocked as crews clean up the scene.

In a separate incident, a tree fell on a car in the 1600 block of West 15th Street. No information on if their was any damage to the car.

A tree fell on a car in the 1600 block of West 15th Street in Davenport as a severe storm moved through the Quad Cities on July 8, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

