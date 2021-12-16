Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured man under investigation

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Wednesday afternoon.

Local 4 News was at the 600 block of Myrtle and 6th streets before 4 p.m., where multiple emergency crews were present.

It’s not clear yet if this address is where the actual gunfire happened, or if this is where the victim went for help.

The male gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

According to Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb, the ambulance didn’t appear to have any lights or sirens on when it left the neighborhood.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not clear at this time.