Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was just raised from $610 million to $630 million!

This is the highest that the Powerball jackpot drawing has been in three months, and if there’s a winner, it will be the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball game history.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The next draw is Wednesday, January 5 at 9:59 p.m. (CT).