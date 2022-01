In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing has been increased from $575 million to $610 million.

This is the highest that the Powerball jackpot drawing has been in three months, and if there’s a winner, it will be the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball game history.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The next draw is Wednesday, January 5 at 9:59 p.m. (CT).