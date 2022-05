We broke the record high…with room to spare! The old record for May 11th was 91°. Once everything was said and done on a hot summer-like day in the Quad Cities our high came in at 95°.

We had a Heat Advisory for a large portion of the day.

The only day that was hotter last year was August 24th when it was 96°.

Thursday’s record high is 94°, and we’ll be very close once again.