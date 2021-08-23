Weekend shooting incident remains under investigation

A gunfire incident that left a man injured late Saturday in Davenport remains under investigation.

About 10:30 p.m., Davenport Police responded to the 1800 block of Grand Avenue for a report of someone struck by gunfire.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, the release says.

Officers canvassed the area and found about 40 shell casings at the scene.

“Initial investigation indicates this was not a random act of violence,” the release says.

