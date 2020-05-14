Weekly unemployment claims in Iowa just under 200,000

New claims below 20,000 for first time since mid-March

Iowa Workforce Development reported that Iowa had 191,257 continuing weekly claims for the week of May 3 through May 9.

New claims in Iowa for the week were 16,735, the lowest since the week of March 8 which was the week before claims filed related to COVID-19 were first reported. 15,411 of the new claims were from people who work and live in Iowa, and 1,324 were from people who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The industries that had the most claims are:

Manufacturing (4,065)

Industry not available – self-employed, independent contractors, etc. (2,103)

Health care & social assistance (1,865)

Accommodation & food services (1,269)

Retail trade (1,133)

Unemployment insurance paid out for the week totaled $52,903,527.20.

$108,219,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) was paid for the week, totaling $547,345,200 since April 4.

A total of $7,010,336.34 was paid to 13,075 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits in the week ending May 2.