The Davenport Police have released more details of the fatal shooting that took place at Weerts Funeral Home on Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m., several calls were made to 9-1-1 about a disturbance at the Weerts Funeral Home at 3625 Jersey Ridge Road in which a man was in the parking lot with a gun and another man had been shot. Callers also described the suspects vehicle as he left the scene.