Weight loss earns QC man international award

Ronald Ehredt of Savanna, lIll., has lost more than 34 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization.

He was named the 2019 TOPS Division 4 first-place winner, meaning he lost more weight than any other male TOPS member in the United States and Canada whose starting weight for the year was at least 150 pounds but less than 200 pounds, a news release says.

Ehredt attributes his weight loss success to the support he received from his fellow TOPS members, along with portion control and regular exercise.

“I worked the second shift most of my life, Ehredt said. “I ate when I got home, then went to sleep. After I retired, I continued to eat snacks late at night.”

“Knowing I was overweight and worried about my wife’s health, we joined the gym as a team,” he said.

“The owner of the gym told us about TOPS and suggested we join, saying it would help us,” Ehredt said. “At first I was doing it just for my wife, but I soon realized how nice everyone was and that is was supportive for what we were trying to do. As I started to lose weight, they were all cheering me on, encouraging me to continue.”

The most difficult challenge was to quit snacking at night, he said. “Sometimes I reward myself with a few chips,” Ehredt said. “I have found the best way for me to keep the weight off is exercise and not snacking at night.”

WEIGHTY MATTERS IN ILLINOIS

• 31.8% of the adult population in the state is obese.

• There are 284 TOPS chapters in Illinois.

• In 2019, TOPS members lost a total of 17,885 pounds.

Obesity can cause an array of medical conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer. TOPS has been fighting obesity since its founding in 1948.

There are more than 100,000 members in the U.S. and Canada. In 2019, they lost a total of 241.5 tons of excess weight.