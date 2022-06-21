Humility Homes and Services, Inc. invites the public to join them at their Jubilee Campus, located at West Sixth Street and Fillmore Street in Davenport, for a Welcome Home Block Party on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Enjoy some delicious food, live entertainment and a resource fair. Bouncy houses, games for all ages and giveaways will make the day fun for everyone. There’s even an opportunity to inspect an ambulance, police car and firetruck.





The Jubilee Campus houses support and administrative personnel for Humility Homes, including the Executive Director, Assistant Director, Development Director, Finance Department, Grant Writing, Programmatic Supervisors and Volunteerism. It also includes the Jubilee Community Center and the Fresh Start Donation Center, which provides clothing and material goods needed by participants in the group’s programs. The Corner Closet supplies clothing to emergency shelter participants and is located at the Jubilee Center.