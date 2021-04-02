Welcome home ceremonies set for Davenport Army National Guard units

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Modified community welcome home ceremonies for the 1st Battalion “Ironman,” 133d Infantry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, will be held April 9 for about 110 Quad-City soldiers.

Updates will be posted on Facebook @IowaNationalGuard as the date gets closer.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 related public health concerns, the welcome home ceremonies are not open to the public. The ceremonies will be livestreamed via social media.

About 110 soldiers from Company D, 1-133d Infantry BN, Davenport, will be honored at a homecoming ceremony at the Quad City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook: @DCo133INF.

The Ironman Battalion supported Operation Spartan Shield in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. This was the fifth federal mobilization for the Ironman Battalion since 2000, including a nearly 22-month mobilization in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from September 2005 through August 2007.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story