Warm your hearts and welcome the season at Hometown Holidays!

The Rock Falls Chamber invites you to experience beautiful holiday lights as we remember our loved ones and fill the streets at Hometown Holidays November 16-18.

Thursday, November 16

🎅 Huge Holiday Bingo – Rock Falls American Legion Post 902, 712 4th Ave., Rock Falls. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., and games start at 6pm. Win a $1,000 shop local jackpot!

Friday, November 17

🎅 5:00-8:00 p.m. – Uptown Christmas Walk. Visit with Santa and take photos. Enjoy live music, treats, activities and giveaways at more than 40 open houses and booths along the streets of Uptown Rock Falls. Plus horse-drawn wagon rides!

🎅 5:00 p.m. – Salvation Army Kettle Kick-Off and live band

🎅 6:00 p.m. – Love Light Ceremony and lighting of the Rock Falls Christmas tree

Saturday, November 18

🎅 Grinch vs. Kids Dodgeball – Lighthearted dodgeball games with the Grinch and local mascots. Goody bags for the first 100 kids. Check-in/registration at 11:30 a.m., activities start at 12:00 p.m.

Don’t forget the Holiday Light Display November 24 – December 23, Friday through Sunday evenings at Centennial Park, located at 508 E. 11th St., Rock Falls.

For other events and more information, click here.