Wendel J. Hunigan to fill vacant seat on Galesburg School District’s Board of Education

The Galesburg School District recently appointed Wendel J. Hunigan to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Education.

Hunigan has devoted the past 40 years to public education, serving over 9,000 students. He has been employed at Carl Sandburg College and Monmouth College. Currently, Hunigan teaches at Knox College.

Hunigan believes every child, regardless of race or income, should have access to an excellent education.

“I am thrilled that Wendel is joining the Board. His dedication to students and their education journey is exemplified through his long career at Carl Sandburg, Knox and Monmouth College,” said Board President Tianna Cervantez. “His commitment to our community continues as he accepts this role. And personally, I am in awe of calling him a colleague because, quite frankly, he has been one of the biggest influences upon my life. As one of my instructors at CSC, he reminded me why I loved learning, and that encouraged me to continue my own educational journey.’

Hunigan’s term with the Galesburg School District Board of Education will end in April 2021.