‘We’re not going to arrest our way out of this.’ Experts discuss aftermath of juvenile crime

A car speeds through a residential neighborhood.

It crashes, a group of teens bail out, and then juveniles are taken into custody.

This has become an all-too-familiar scenario in the quad-cities in the last few months. as local 4 news i team examines how to curb teens and crime, experts try to determine how best to get these young people back on the right path.

“We’re not just here to lock them up and throw away the key,” said Jeremy Kaiser, director of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

When juveniles arrive at the facility, the goal is to work with them. because locking them up after they committed a crime is not the solution to the growing problem in our community, Kaiser says.

“We get 12-year olds, 13-year-olds. And when you talk about putting a 12-year-old into a cell, it’s a correctional facility, so it’s a jail,” Kaiser said. “Don’t get it wrong. Imagine what that does to a person’s psyche as an adolescent at 12 years old.”

The detention center’s focus is to keep kids from coming back once they are released, Kaiser says.

“If you just lock them up in a cell, for how long? For a year, for two years and then what have they learned? You know what I mean. So we want to treat them, we want them to learn, and we want them to be given second chances.”

Other Quad-City experts, including Jeff Wallace, board member of The Safer Foundation, says perspective is crucial.

“We’re not going to arrest our way out of this dilemma,” Wallace said. “We need a way of looking at this that is trauma informed and understanding that a lot of the time with these kids, their mother, father, or both parents are working two or three jobs.”

“A lot of times they have mental health issues that they have going on.”