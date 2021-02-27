‘We’re so saddened.’ School district reacts to death of 14-year-old student killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting

Local 4 News confirmed with Davenport Schools that Jamon Winfrey was a student at Wood Intermediate School.

Davenport’s Director of Teen Support Dr. Jake Klipsch says counselors have reached out to the boy’s family and students who knew the boy.

“We heard about this tragic incident, and we’re so saddened,” said Dr. Klipsch. “We just need to keep moving forward to do what we can to prevent things and to do the work of educating our students so that they have the opportunities to feel connected with their schools and with their futures.”

Davenport Schools partner with family resources to offer help to families in crisis.

Winfrey is one of a few kids who died in violent crimes locally over the last couple of months, including 16-year-old Dylan McCalester and 14-year-old Lyric Stewart.