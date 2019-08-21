Were you flashed in Sterling? Let police know

The Sterling Police Department has arrested a man for public indecency but continue to investigate reports of a man who exposed himself to women earlier this month and are asking anyone with information about the incidents to share it with them.

The City of Sterling announced today the Sterling Police Department received several calls of a male operating a vehicle who exposed himself to women between July 21 and August 6.

Josue C. Lucas, 19, of Sterling, was arrested for public indecency on August 6 around 6:29 p.m. after police received a complaint. Lucas was released with a notice to appear in court.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 877-625-7867.