West Burlington man arrested on drug charges

A West Burlington man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation in the greater Burlington area.

For the past several weeks, detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force have been looking into information about David Lee Miller, 31, of West Burlington, trafficking large amounts of narcotics.

On Saturday, the Burlington Police Department found Miller at his home in the 1000 block of Ash Street and arrested him.

Miller is charged with:

Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) – class B felony

Delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) – class C felony

Two counts of drug stamp tax violation – class D felony

Miller is being held in the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond pending a court appearance.