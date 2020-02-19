West Burlington man arrested on drug charges

Joseph Lee Caskey, 48, of West Burlington, was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges, including possession of over 7 grams of marijuana, during a traffic stop conducted by the West Burlington Police.
After getting a warrant, the police searched Caskey’s vehicle and found an additional 12 grams of marijuana and over 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
Police then obtained a search warrant for a residence at 537 Spring Street in West Burlington. That search resulted in the arrest of a wanted person, seizure of multiple items of drug paraphernalia, and residual narcotics through out the home.
Caskey is being charged with the following:
- Operating without a driver’s license
- Interference with official acts of resulting in injury
- Possession with intent to deliver marijuana
- Possession with intent to deliver over 5 grams of methamphetamine
- Figure to affix a drug tax stamp
- Gathering where controlled substances are unlawfully used