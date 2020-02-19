West Burlington man arrested on drug charges

Joseph Lee Caskey, 46, of West Burlington was arrested on February 18 by the West Burlington Police Department for drug possession and other charges

Joseph Lee Caskey, 48, of West Burlington, was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges, including possession of over 7 grams of marijuana, during a traffic stop conducted by the West Burlington Police.

After getting a warrant, the police searched Caskey’s vehicle and found an additional 12 grams of marijuana and over 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Police then obtained a search warrant for a residence at 537 Spring Street in West Burlington. That search resulted in the arrest of a wanted person, seizure of multiple items of drug paraphernalia, and residual narcotics through out the home.

Caskey is being charged with the following: