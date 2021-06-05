West Burlington Police investigate two gunshot victims

West Burlington Police are investigating an incident in which two victims suffered gunshot wounds early Saturday.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to Great River Medical Center for two men who had arrived with gunshot wounds, a news release says.

It was determined the shooting took place in the 12800 block of West Avenue. Deputies responded to the scene of the shooting and were assisted by Burlington Police.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at at 319-753-8212.