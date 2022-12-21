West Burlington invites its residents to let their voices be heard about community design and enhancement.

West Burlington is participating in the 2023 Community Visioning Program. Iowa State University (ISU) is gathering opinions on how to improve the community’s landscape through transportation enhancements, and your input is valuable to the West Burlington Visioning Committee. Through January, randomly-selected residents will receive a packet with a questionnaire to be completed and mailed back to ISU in the postage-paid envelope provided.

The West Burlington Visioning Committee will be meeting regularly and will host a design workshop in the summer. These meetings are open to all residents. To learn more, call West Burlington City Hall at (319) 752-5451 or Trees Forever Field Coordinator Peter Lundgren at (319)

640-2883.

Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation in partnership with Iowa State University Extension Landscape Architecture and Trees Forever. For more information, click here.