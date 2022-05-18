West Davenport artist Timothy Kiss will be exhibiting his latest paintings and photography at an art reception and sale at the West Davenport Arts Council gallery wall at Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities on Saturday, May 28 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The artist wrote in a church release:

“My art is created from a place of seeking, a place of communion with the spiritual divine. I was inspired at an early age by Rev. Tommy Barnett, preaching one Sunday morning in 1970. It set me on a lifelong journey of service and exploration. As Pastor Barnett preached, I remember profoundly seeing an aura of vibrant colors radiating around his body and heard for the first time with my heart the power of truth of a God that loves me; and I wanted that.”

“My creative ideas come from biblical structure ‘the living word of God,’ which ultimately grants me a well of unlimited inspiration,” Kiss said.

“You will see in some work that there is sculptural layer and glue and sand to create texture. You will see a technique I created called ripping, used to rip paint from the canvas,” he said. “I hope you sense the dichotomy between physiological abstract interpretations versus heartfelt contentment.

“As I continue to grow and ‘become my talent,’ I’ve learned that innovation is the key to exploring the timeless realms of imagination and human creativity,” Kiss wrote. “For when I create, I am given another private place to worship.”

Metropolitan Community Church is at 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport.