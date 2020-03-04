West parents upset after gun found at school

Parents are upset after a gun was found at Davenport West High School.

It ended with a student in custody.

Authorities found the gun during a search after the 15-year-old was removed from class, according to Davenport West and Davenport Police Department.

The principal says the student first got into trouble when a teacher caught him vaping in class.

That prompted school employees to search his locker, authorities say the gun was in his backpack. Now the student faces a charge of having a weapon on school grounds.

The weapon was found in the student’s backpack after a subsequent search in the principal’s office.

I spoke with a grandparent of students at west and he said that these types of incidents are happening too often recently at West.

“It makes me feel terrible,” Robert Badtram, a grandparent of students at West said. “I’ve got my two grandkids here and it’s just, I don’t know. It’s just terrible that things happen like that. And it’s not getting any better, and all the things they’re doing to prevent it, it doesn’t help.”

Badtram says that as much as the school district tries to do to stop these things from happening, ultimately it’s on parents to teach their kids right from wrong.