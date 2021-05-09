West Side Trail to open Thursday in Muscatine

The West Side Trail will be officially opened for public use during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The ceremony will be at the Muscatine Soccer Complex west complex on South Houser Street. The public is invited, a news release says.

The 1.26-mile-long West Side Trail is the latest completed segment of the Muscatine Trail System and runs along the west side of Houser Street from Muscatine Soccer Complex West to Crossroads, Inc., on North Houser Street before turning west through the Arbor Commons Subdivision and connecting with the trail system in Discovery Park.

The West Side Trail links a 3.5-mile network in northwest Muscatine and a 4.5-mile trail that stretches from Deep Lakes Park along the Mississippi River through downtown to its eastern terminus at Solomon Road.

The linked trail will significantly increase bike and pedestrian mobility while providing an additional attraction for businesses and prospective employees.

There is a 15-mile network through Muscatine connecting all major recreational areas in Muscatine. Four trails meet at the Kent Stein Park trailhead including the Musser to Kent Stein Trail, Kent Stein to Deep Lakes Trail, and the Muscatine Pollinator Park Trail.

The $1.2 million project was funded in part through a CAT Pearls of Progress grant, along with public funds and private donations.

