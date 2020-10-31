Westbound portion of new I-74 bridge expected to be open ‘before the end of the year’

The new I-74 bridge will be open for westbound drivers by the end of the year.

The project manager says the sharp U-turn drivers now use to get on the bridge in Moline will disappear soon, and traffic routes will shift once again.

Construction on the bridge started in 2017 and will end next year.

Spokesperson George Ryan says there is still a lot of construction left to finish, but they are making progress.

“We made a lot of great progress this summer. We’re working towards opening the new westbound bridge this year, before the end of the year,” said Ryan. “In fact, I think we’ll probably have an announcement on that, and a better date, here soon.”

Workers plan to tear down the old I-74 bridge in 2022.