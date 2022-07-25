IL State Representative Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) has announced he is hosting resource fairs throughout his western Illinois district this summer for veterans and senior citizens. Resource fairs will take place August 2-5 in Bureau, Knox, Henry and Mercer Counties.

“Many in our community have benefited from learning about the various programs and resources available through local organizations and state programs,” explained Rep. Dan Swanson. “There are four events during the first week of August and I encourage anyone who offers programs and services for either veterans or seniors to contact my office to reserve an exhibit space.”

Residents are encouraged to attend fairs at the following locations:

August 2 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Aledo VFW 106 SW 3rd Ave., Aledo

August 3 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Princeton Moose Lodge 1339 N. Euclid Ave., Princeton

August 4 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall 1556 E. Fremont St., Galesburg

August 5 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Flemish American Club 313 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee

For more information or reserve exhibit space, please contact Rep. Swanson at 309-334-7474. The deadline for exhibitors to register for space is July 30.