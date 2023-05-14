Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging (WIAAA) Public Information Document (PID) supplies a summary of its FY 2024 Area Plan.

Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging submits an Area Plan to the Illinois Department on Aging requesting federal and state funds to provide home and community-based services for older adults and their caregivers and, in some instances, adults with disabilities living in Bureau, Henderson, Henry, Knox, LaSalle, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island, and Warren counties in Illinois.

The agency will also submit a request to fund the Regional Ombudsman Program serving Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Hancock, Pike, and Schuyler counties in West Central Illinois.

All proposed programs/services are subject to available funding. The Area Plan is developed by assessing the needs for community-based services for older adults using federal Older American Act funding and Illinois state funding that will assist older adults to remain living in their local communities. We identify issues for short and long-range planning and establish priorities for use of funding allocated by the Illinois Department on Aging for the ten counties in PSA 03.

The Area Plan will be implemented Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024. The Public Information Document is available now here or by contacting Vicki Coutant at vcoutant@wiaaa.org or call 309-793-6800 or 1-800-322-1051.

WIAA will host two public hearings on the proposed Area Plan. One of the hearings will be in person and one will be via Zoom. Representatives will discuss what services WIAA is proposing to fund for older adults, their caregivers, and adults with disabilities, as well as federal and state funding that will be available for these services in Fiscal Year 2024.

Older adults, grandparents raising grandchildren, aging service providers, public officials and the public are all invited to the Monday, May 22, hearing from 1-3 p.m. at the the Mercer County Senior Center, 137 W. Main St., Aledo.

The Zoom meeting will be 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday, May 23, accessible here.

Meeting ID: 892 6657 5371

Passcode: 550056