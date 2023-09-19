Western Illinois University’s Office of Justice, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (JIDE) and the Anti-Racism Task Force (ARTF) are hosting two town hall meetings for faculty, staff, students and the community in October. The group held four of these meetings in September.

The JIDE office works to strengthen and advance the University’s commitment to being a just, inclusive, diverse and equitable institution.

The ARTF is made up of members of the faculty, staff and students from both the Moline and Macomb campuses, as well as community members. It was launched in March 2022 and President Guiyou Huang asked the task force to recommend and take significant actions to end racism and further the University’s justice, inclusion, diversity and equity (JIDE) efforts. Their first objective was identifying anti-racism initiatives and advising/supporting the creation of the University’s Diversity Plan.

Carl Ervin, interim director of JIDE, and members of the Anti-Racism Task Force, will share the University-wide diversity plan and the results of the campus climate survey administered during the Spring 2023 semester during the meetings.

The next two meetings take place at the Moline campus, 3300 River Drive, room 2406 on October 4. The meeting from 12:30-1:30 p.m. is for faculty and staff at the Moline campus.

Wednesday, October 4, QC Faculty and Staff Town Hall Meeting: 12:30-1:30 p.m., QC Complex, 3300 River Drive, room 2406

Wednesday, October 4, QC Student Town Hall Meeting: 3-4 p.m., QC Complex, 3300 River Drive, room 2406

For more information on the meeting, email Ervin at cw-ervin@wiu.edu.