Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs can learn about small business success at an event at Western Illinois University (WIU) in Moline.

WIU and the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are hosting a comprehensive workshop, conducted entirely in Spanish, called “Square Workshop.” The workshop takes place on Thursday, November 16 at 5:30 p.m. on the Moline campus’ Riverfront Hall, room 111, 3300 River Drive and provide valuable insights into Square’s Point of Sale system.

Square Specialist Martin Guerrero will discuss his experiences using the tool. Attendees will gain essential knowledge and insights that can revolutionize the way they manage transactions and improve customer interactions and the efficiency of their operations.

“We believe this workshop is a unique opportunity for small business owners to enhance their understanding of Square’s Point of Sale system and how it can transform their daily operations,” SBDC Business Advisor Maria Ramos said. “Our featured speaker is a true expert in this field, and we are excited to provide this knowledge to our community.”

Topics covered by the workshop include:

Tap to pay on phone

Wallet payments

Payment link

More payment options

Registration is required, click here to sign up. For more information on the event, email SBDC at sb-center@wiu.edu.