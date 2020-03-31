1  of  5
Western Illinois University is allowing prospective undergraduate students to apply for free

Local News

The Macomb and Moline campuses of Western Illinois University announced Monday that they are waiving the $30 application fee for prospective domestic undergraduate students.

Through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, all graduating high school seniors and transfer students residing in the United States will be able to apply for admission to Western Illinois University for the fall 2020 semester free of charge.

Western Illinois University has also launched several new automatic scholarship incentives. Details are available here.

For more information about admissions at Western Illinois University, contact the Undergraduate Admissions Office by phone at 309-298-3157 or through email.

