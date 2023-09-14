Western Illinois University has announced the appointment of a new interim associate dean.

Political Science Professor Keith Boeckelman will be the new interim associate dean for the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS). He replaces James Schmidt, who was recently named the interim dean of CAS.

(Western Illinois University)

Boeckelman was hired in 1998 as an assistant professor of political science. Prior to that, he was WIU’s Political Science Department chair from 2020-2022. He also served as interim chair for the History Department from 2019-2021.

“I am excited to work with Dean Schmidt and our outstanding faculty and staff to promote and sustain the College of Arts and Sciences,” said Boeckelman. “I value the liberal arts curriculum and hope to help nurture and grow our many excellent academic programs, as well as support the college’s role in providing a top-notch general education to all WIU students.”

Boeckelman received his bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Drake University. He completed his doctorate degree in political science in 1990 at the University of Illinois, specializing in public policy and administration. Before he began his graduate studies, he served in the Illinois House of Representatives as a staffer/analyst. He has taught at Texas A&M University, Louisiana State University and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

