Western Illinois University has a new interim dean.

James Schmidt, Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) has been named as the college’s interim dean, effective September 1.

(Western Illinois University)

Schmidt has been with WIU since 1993 and served as a faculty member in the Psychology Department, focusing on teaching graduate courses for the Clinical/Community Mental Health master’s program and clinical supervision of graduate student therapists in training. In July 2000, he moved to the WIU Dean’s Office as assistant dean of CAS and was promoted to associate dean in 2004.

“I am very excited to lead the College of Arts and Sciences as we address the ever-evolving challenges to higher education,” Schmidt said. “CAS has been committed to excellence in teaching, undergraduate research and experiential learning and we will continue to emphasize those priorities. I feel extremely fortunate to get to work with an outstanding group of faculty and department chairs. We all share the same devotion to our students and to their ultimate success. I am most grateful to have the opportunity to serve CAS in this new position.”

Before starting work at WIU, Schmidt served as a suicide hotline counselor and runaway shelter houseparent at Switchboard, Inc. in Fort Wayne, IN. He was a research project coordinator and adjunct instructor at the Anxiety Disorders Clinic at the Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University.

“I wish to express my gratitude to Dr. Jim Schmidt who brings many years of experience to the dean’s office,” Manoochehr Zoghi, WIU Provost and Academic Vice President said. “His excellent leadership, dedication, and commitment to collaboration with faculty as well as providing academic opportunities to students will continue to serve CAS well.”

Schmidt received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Purdue University in Fort Wayne and his master’s and doctorate degrees in Clinical Psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA. He received his clinical training at Veterans Administration Hospital in Cleveland, OH; and became a licensed clinical psychologist in Illinois in 1997.

