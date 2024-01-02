Western Illinois University-Quad Cities has a new degree program perfect for people who love to crunch numbers.

The college is launching a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics degree program this semester in a hybrid format. Mathematics core courses for freshmen and sophomores will be in person, while advanced mathematics courses will be offered virtually. Because there are already several academic programs already being offered at the Quad Cities campus, many general education, elective and special courses are available to complete degree requirements without attending classes at the Macomb campus. The program offers a specific emphasis on Data Science and Statistics, as well as Actuarial Science.

“I’m thrilled that we’re formally introducing this major at the Quad Cities campus,” said WIU Mathematics Professor Susie Brooks. “This degree complements the existing business and engineering degrees offered, and our graduates will significantly contribute to the Quad Cities metropolitan workforce with their robust critical thinking skills.”

“The traditional mathematics option of the major allows students to count certain engineering courses towards the mathematics degree, creating perfect conditions for double majoring,” said Victoria Baramidze, chair of the mathematics department.

For more information on WIU’s Mathematics program, click here.