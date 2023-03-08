Western Illinois University is offering eight new scholarships starting this summer, as part of a National Science Foundation S-STEM grant the college recently received.

Incoming first-year engineering or technology students can apply to become a member of the first group in the iCREST program and receive up to $7,000 per year in scholarship tuition for up to four years.

Professors Dave Hunter and Blair McDonald applied for a grant titled “Improving Career Readiness for Engineering Students Through a Mentored Living Learning Community” (iCREST) and received funding to start a new scholarship program aimed at offering more academic and financial support to students in the School of Engineering and Technology. iCREST students will become part of a small group of peer learners who will complete their degree programs by working together. They will attend classes together, work one-on-one with faculty mentors and meet in peer-led study groups where they will discuss career plans, academic schedules, ambitions, obstacles, campus resources and homework. iCREST students will live in a Living Learning Community on campus for their first two years and participate in a paid summer internship with local industries in their first semester.

“This is a great opportunity for a young student to become engaged with their education,” Hunter said. “The work experience, tied with learning in the classroom. will benefit the student for a lifetime. Being part of a peer group will help the student stay focused and excited about engineering and technology.”

Prospective iCREST candidates must have a high school grade point average of at least 2.75 and qualify for Pell Grant assistance to apply for the program. For more information on the program, or to apply, click here.