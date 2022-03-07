The Illinois State Board of Education has announced the recipients of the fiscal year 2022 Teacher Residency Planning Grant, including Western Illinois University.

The Teacher Residency Planning Grant is a tool to combat the teacher shortage. This third round of funding for the initiative prioritized programs that would serve rural areas or that would focus on preparing teachers in early childhood, bilingual education, or special education – the teaching areas experiencing the highest demand, a news release says.

The grant provides funding for colleges and universities to partner with local school districts to design and implement a teacher residency. Like a medical residency for future doctors, in a teaching residency, the teacher candidate embeds at a school for a full year, shadowing a veteran teacher and taking classes at the school – compared to one semester of student teaching typically offered in teacher preparation program, the release says.

Research shows that residency programs are more successful than traditional programs in recruiting diverse candidates and in retaining teachers once in the profession, the release says.

Each grant recipient will receive a $50,000 planning grant in Year 1 and a $200,000 implementation grant in Year 2.