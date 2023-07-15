As a part of the Legacy of Caring program, the Westfield Insurance Foundation partnered with Mel Foster Insurance to donate $6,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley to help coordinate one-to-one mentoring programs, that engage professionally trained and supported adult volunteers as mentors to at-risk youth, a news release says.

Each year, Westfield’s top independent insurance agents are invited to nominate a local nonprofit in their community to receive a donation. Annually, grants are made to dozens of nonprofits in cities across Westfield’s national footprint.

The Westfield Insurance Foundation, an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield, awards donations to support their top agents’ local communities. The program is designed to mirror what the insurance industry does every day –stabilize families, businesses, and communities in times of uncertainty. Since 2015, the Legacy of Caring program has donated to nonprofits focused on helping under-employed families overcome barriers in education, finance, housing, and jobs, or recover from disasters.

“As Westfield celebrates 175 years, we achieved this longevity by generations of employees and agents working together, committed to preserving and propelling our communities forward,” said Ed Largent, Westfield president, CEO, board chair and Westfield Insurance Foundation chairman. “Westfield continues to build on the strong commitment of caring that the founders of our company imagined. It’s a great feeling to link arms with our agents and make an impact.”

“The team at Mel Foster Insurance is always seeking opportunities to volunteer and support our community,” said Marc Engels, president. “We are proud and thankful for our collaboration with Westfield, which helps our agency make a more powerful impact on the communities where we live and work.”

“We are so grateful for this wonderful investment in our mission. The Westfield grant perfectly aligns with our mission,” said Jay Justin, president & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters. “These funds will enable our organization to open doors and windows of opportunity to our kids and families that will allow them to make connections, access resources, and benefit from unique experiences that will help them flourish academically, socially, and financially,” added Justin.

At Westfield, it’s about more than writing insurance policies, it’s about going above and beyond to help communities thrive and prosper, the release says. Offering support that reflects these values is at the core of the Westfield Insurance Foundation. Westfield is proud to partner with independent agents through the Legacy of Caring program.

About Mel Foster Insurance

Locally owned and operated, Mel Foster Insurance is a full-service, independent agency with specialized professionals in the areas of business risk management, employee benefits, individual/group retirement planning, and personal insurance. Founded in 1932 and it represents over 25 of the region’s most financially stable insurance carriers and offers coverage for residential and commercial clients. Visit here for more information.

About Westfield Insurance Foundation

Westfield Insurance Foundation was established in 2005 as an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield. In keeping with the values of Westfield, the Foundation exists to be a dedicated corporate citizen, directing our resources to areas that complement the work we do every day – disaster recovery, family stability, safety, and economic development. Within each area, we prioritize addressing burdens suffered as a result of systemic racism. The Foundation donates over $3 million annually to a variety of charities.

About Westfield

Westfield was founded in 1848 by a small group of hard-working farmers who believed in the promise of the future and the power of the individual. Today, as one of the nation’s leading property and casualty (P&C) companies, we remain true to their vision and are dedicated to your protection and prosperity and to the progress of our community. Visit here for more information.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and potential of youth. The organization impacts youth from 6 to 18, by providing a consistent and positive adult presence in their lives and added support through a professional staff and extensive community network. Matches (Bigs/Littles) explore the community and experience new opportunities that help build their confidence, motivation, and developmental assets. The organization also hosts gathering events that bring families, community stakeholders, educators, and youth together to build social capital, increase diversity, and connect resources. The organization currently has 200 children on its waiting list, so the need for volunteer mentors is great, the release says.