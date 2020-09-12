Wet weather putting a damper on construction project in Muscatine

This week’s wet weather conditions have made it more challenging for the City of Muscatine to complete their latest construction project.

The City of Muscatine Department of Public Works announced they have postponed the completion of two segments of the 2nd Street Streetscape Project due to ongoing rain in the area.

They say KE Flatwork, Inc., and Eastern Iowa Landscaping were originally scheduled to have the brick crosswalk on the east side of the 2nd and Cedar streets intersection replaced, and the area would be reopened to traffic by Friday, Sept. 11. Because of rainy weather conditions, the timeline has been pushed into next week.

Repair work on the brick crosswalk on the west side of the intersection has not started yet. However, Public Works says those repairs are planned to be accomplished while the 200 block of E. 2nd Street remains restricted to one lane of traffic. They add that driving restrictions will continue for another two weeks or more, depending on the weather.

Parking restrictions for the 200 block of E. 2nd Street will continue into next week as KE Flatwork completes full-depth patching in portions of the driving lanes. Once the east and west crosswalks have been repaired, and east-west traffic on 2nd Street has been restored, KE Flatwork will be closing the north and south sections of the 2nd and Cedar streets intersection to repair those brick crosswalks.

Public Works says all work on the Streetscape Project is tentatively scheduled to close for the 2020 construction season Friday, Oct. 2, to allow Downtown Muscatine merchants and their customers unrestricted access through the holiday season. They add that construction activity is tentatively scheduled to resume in March 2021. All dates are tentative and dependent on weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers are urged to use caution when proceeding in or around construction areas and find alternative routes of travel when possible.

In other construction news, lane restrictions went into effect Tuesday, Sept. 8, marking the beginning of the Park Avenue 4-to-3 Lane Conversion Project. The $1.97 million project was awarded to Manatts, Inc., at the June 16 Iowa Department of Transportation bid opening. Heuer Construction, Inc., a sub-contractor for the project, is currently working on full-depth patching of the section from Mad Creek to the intersection with 5th Street.

The latest construction updates are available on the City of Muscatine Facebook page.