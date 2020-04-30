Wethersfield High senior helping out her Kewanee neighbors

A senior at Wethersfield High School in Kewanee is helping her neighbors in need.

Lexi Nichols and her family put together a blessing box on the front porch of their business.

Nichols says she saw another box while on the road and wanted to do it in Kewanee. Her final semester of high school at Wethersfield and her last softball season got cut short, so Nichols put together the project in her downtime from the school closure.

“I don’t know I just feel like my family does pretty good, so it’s just great giving back to the community,” Nichols said. “I brought it up at FCA, and we had the intentions of finishing it, but it never got done. So I brought it up to my parents and we thought now is the perfect time to do something like this.”

“She’s always just kind of been a caring giving kid you know,” Mike Nichols, Lexi’s dad said. “All of her athletics and stuff she’s excelled at over the years she’s been just a tremendous coachable kid who gives her all, all the time.”

Mike Nichols said he was more than happy to help out.

“For her to act on it. You know a lot of people have ideas and intentions, but they never act on it so for her to take action, you know, really proud of that.”

The blessing box is at Mike Nichols State Farm next to the Weathersfield schools.