What a local rideshare driver added to his vehicle to keep him and his passengers safe

Charles King hasn’t stopped being a rideshare driver, he’s just adjusted.

“I spend a lot of hours deep cleaning and sanitizing this and so you know I thought I’d need to take it a little bit further to protect my passengers and myself,” King said.

He added a piece of Plexiglas to his car.

“I actually did a little survey with a lot of passengers the last couple days about it because it’s been heavy on my mind and they were all for it. They appreciated the thought.”

He’s continuing to work to serve those who need a way to get around.

“Their jobs are all the way across the river out far out where the buses don’t reach and they don’t have vehicles so this is kind of an essential means of transportation for people,” he said.

His idea to do something to flatten the curve may go a long way.

“Well I haven’t gotten the bill yet, but whatever it costs, it’s worth it,” King said. “I encourage other drivers to do this you know I’m sure they all got families too and we all want to protect each other. If we want to keep doing this, there’s a lot of essential employees that count on us and so we have to do something to raise the bar a little bit.”