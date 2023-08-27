Labor Day weekend is coming fast and for many, it’s one last chance to break out the RV or tents and go camping. There are thousands of campgrounds to choose from, but state parks are a popular choice. If you’re craving peace and quiet, you may want to avoid the more popular ones. Which state parks are the most popular in Illinois and Iowa?

Insuranceranks, a website that helps consumers compare types of insurance, conducted a survey that says two out of three Americans are going camping sometime in 2023. The survey shows that even though 70% of respondents say camping is getting more expensive, 19% say they’re camping more to save money. Campsite preferences are fairly evenly split among private campgrounds (33%), state parks (38%) and national parks (29%).

Starved Rock State Park in Oglesby is Illinois’ most popular state park. Located about an hour and a half away from the Quad Cities, it features boating, camping, fishing, hiking, hunting and kayaking. In 2021, over two million people visited the park.

Backbone State Park in Dundee is not only the most popular state park in Iowa, but it’s also the first. It was dedicated in 1920 in Delaware County, along the Maquoketa River, and offers hiking, rock climbing, fishing, boating and camping. In 2020, 637,500 people enjoyed the park’s attractions.

If you want to avoid that 38% of state campers no matter where you go, click here to find the most popular state parks in each state.

For more data from the survey, including how people REALLY feel about glamping, click here.