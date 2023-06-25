Summer is a peak travel time, and most people are thinking more about their destination and not about getting scammed along the way. Even the most careful traveler can still be a victim. What scams are most prevalent and who is most likely to fall for them?

Scams.Info, the world’s leading online gaming authority, surveyed 1000 Americans and 500 Canadians to learn about their experiences with travel scams. According to the survey, travelers in the bi-state region are tough to scam; Iowa residents report falling for an average of 2.86 travel scams, while Illinois travelers are hit 3.04 times. In comparison, travelers in Indiana fell for 5.20 scams and Nebraska residents encountered 4.50 scams.

What are the top scams and how many people fell for them? The results might surprise you.

Exorbitantly priced food/drinks 46% of travelers

Begging/”help” scams 34% of travelers

Pickpocketing 21% of travelers

Taxi scams 18% of travelers

Free/cheap tours 17% of travelers

The “helpful” stranger 16% of travelers

Fake charity scams 11% of travelers

The “flirtatious” local 10% of travelers

Friendship bracelet scam 10% of travelers

“Wrong change” scam 9% of travelers

Money exchange scam 9% of travelers

Illinois travelers are most likely to be hit by a pickpocket, while Iowa travelers are more likely to fall victim to exorbitantly priced food and drinks.

If you think scamming is something only Americans have to worry about, think again. According to the survey, travelers worldwide fall victim. The top scam in North America is exorbitantly priced food/drinks, while most Europeans have to contend with pickpockets, as do travelers to Central and South America. Eastern Europeans are more likely to have to deal with taxi scams, as do people in northern Asia and southeast Asia. The “help” scam trips up travelers in the Caribbean, Middle East and South Asia. The “flirtatious local” causes trouble in Australia and Oceania. Africa has the fake charity in the south and taxi scams in the north.

