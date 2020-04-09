What BBQ & Bar provides 50 free meals to hospital workers

It’s been a trying time for businesses as they try to navigate their way through the Coronavirus Pandemic. What BBQ & Bar in LeClaire is still doing well despite the situation. In order to give back they are donating at least 50 free meals to local hospitals on both sides of the river. It’s been a team effort for owner Michel Hunter trying to get everyone fed

“Our food vendor, Reinhart Foods has donated some meat to us.” Said Hunter. “We’ve had the Quad City Area Local’s Love Us donate to us and Clinton Floral has provided all of these nice flowers to go with each meal.”

The meal includes pulled pork, baked beans, and cole slaw. The goal was to find a way to provide a fresh and warm meal for the workers.

“We do all of our stuf fresh everyday so the beans and cole slaw are made fresh every morning and the meat is smoked overnight for about 15 hours.”

The local hospitals are extremely grateful. A nurse tells Local Four that right now things are so busy that they don’t have time to make themselves something to eat. This allows them to relax and enjoy a nice warm meal.

“We are thankful that they are doing this because of all the hard work that the nurses and doctors are doing right now and risking their lives and their families daily to help take care of all these sick and ill patients.”

What BBQ & Bar hopes to also expand to providing meals to law enforcement as well.