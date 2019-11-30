Breaking News
What Black Friday deals locals scored

Cars filled the parking lot of the Kohl’s in Moline and inside, there was plenty of Black Friday sales.

“We’re just out looking around to see if there’s any good deals or anything that we want today,” said Tracey Theo, one of the shoppers.

Plenty of people were taking advantage of the sales.

“There’s some pretty good deals in here,” said Amanda Foley, another shopper. “I know the lines are really long and they seem to be having a lot of extra stock so you can find a lot of stuff in here.”

No matter what people were shopping for, they were in the holiday spirit.

“Have a happy New Year, Merry Christmas, come out and empty the store,” said shopper Pam Schaer.

