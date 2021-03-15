‘What do we do?’ Harris Pizza owner remembers pandemic’s uncharted territory

“Every day has been a new rule change and a new sidetrack.”

On March 11th, the day everything changed, the Coronavirus was declared a pandemic, which meant everything moved into uncharted territory. As we have hit the one-year mark, some businesses are still dealing with the effects of COVID-19.

Ryan Mosley, the owner of Harris Pizza, remembers that day very well. He was in Wyoming snowmobiling when he found out, and his first thought was his business was done for.

“I was just completely beside myself,” Mosley said. “I freaked out like, ‘What do we do?’ My livelihood, our livelihood of our employees. how do we serve, how do we operate, what’s the next step and you’re trying to think outside the box, but you don’t know what the box is because you don’t know all the rules.”

After learning about all of the regulations, Mosley turned the business into carry-out only. The pandemic created many headaches, including short notice on closures.

“With the state of Iowa was a two-hour notice,” he said. “We were prepping food. We had food trucks coming in and those orders were already inbound and told that you were not allowed to be open while waiting for further clarification.”

Adding to the many headaches that Mosley dealt with was trying to order products.

“We’ve had to chase different products that were not available due to manufacturing issues,” he said. “There was a pork shortage, basically, that we couldn’t get because they couldn’t produce product quick enough or ample supplies. Cheese was in a backwards supply chain as well.”