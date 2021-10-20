What do you want to hear at the next Riverfront Pops concert?

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra is celebrating 40 years of Riverfront Pops in 2022, and they want your input in selecting a musical act for their next event.
Take a short survey here to let the Quad City Symphony Orchestra know your favorite musical artists and tributes.
Those who fill out the survey are encouraged to forward it to friends and family.
Stay up to date on upcoming events by following the Quad City Symphony Orchestra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
