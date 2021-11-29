What does the future of video gaming look like for Moline?

The future of video gaming in Moline could soon look different.

City leaders held a hearing 5 p.m. Monday evening at the Moline Public Library to discuss potential changes to their gaming regulations.

Moline currently has a cap of 30 video game parlors and can only have five machines.

Tonight, the idea of increasing that number to six was brought up by a lot of people there.

About three dozen attended the meeting for discussion.

Local 4 News spoke with Connie Cornmesser, a Moline resident, who says she’s in favor of making the change.

“First and foremost, I am worried about our taxes, and this is a way to alleviate a tax raise at any time by the state which allowed us to have six gaming machines,” said Cornmesser. “I would like to see the City of Moline give that allowance to any business that has a license for gaming to have them brought in.”

No action is taking place tonight — Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and city council members just wanted to speak with people in attendance about potential ideas for the future.