What Illinois Tier 2 Mitigations mean for Region 2

For the first time since November regions in Illinois that meet the Illinois Department of Public Health’s guidelines can move from Tier 3 to Tier 2 mitigations.

That goes for Region 2 which includes Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Henderson, Warren, Knox and Bureau counties.

Region 1 is also seeing a shift, with Whiteside, Carroll, and Jo Daviess counties also moving to Tier 2 status.

A region qualifies for the new status if it has a positivity rate of less than 12% for 3 straight days, if more than 20 percent of intensive care hospital beds are available and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations drops in 7 of the last 10 days.

Tier 2 restrictions expands the limits on group sizes beyond household members to 10 people or less.

Indoor sports and recreation activities are allowed to resume.

Casinos and entertainment venues along with cultural institutions like museums can reopen.

Indoor dining continues to stay closed. Only carry-out, curbside and delivery options are allowed.

Janet Hill, the chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department doesn’t want people to think they can relax when it comes to the virus.

“We are still in mitigations which means that we’re not completely out of the woods yet. We still have very strong precautions to take. And we have this wonderful new tool to help prevent the pandemic from worsening with the vaccine,” she said.

For a full list of mitigations, click the link here.