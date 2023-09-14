The deadline for the Farm Bill is fast approaching, and House Democrats and Republicans say certain aspects are top priorities that need to be included in this year’s bill.

Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen is a member of the House Committee on Agriculture. He says not only is this bill important for farmers, but it also determines Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for those who need them.

Washington correspondent Basil John reports on what lawmakers are expecting to see get through to help farmers and the agricultural sector.