New laws are taking effect in Illinois on January 1, affecting everything from worker pay to court proceedings to license plate readers. Here are just a few of the many new laws coming to Illinois.

Minimum wage is increasing in the state, starting January 1. Workers will receive a $1 increase, from $13 to $14 hourly. Pay for tipped employees will rise to $8.40 an hour and youth workers under 18 will receive $12 an hour if they work under 650 hours per year.

HB 2100 says that anyone who takes advantage of an elderly person or a person with a disability financially is guilty of a Class 1 felony if the elderly person is 70 years of age or older, instead of “over 70 years of age”, and the value of the property is $15,000 or more.

HB 1399 develops the offense of “lewd sexual display in a penal institution,” and defines the terms and punishments.

HB 2389 says no vehicle can be stopped or searched only because of any objects placed or suspended between the driver and the front windshield that may obstruct the driver’s view.

HB 3140 prohibits the use of solitary confinement on young people in detention centers for any reason other than preventing immediate physical harm.

HB 3326 outlaws the use of automated license plate reader data to enforce laws that interfere with a person’s right to obtain lawful healthcare services, including reproductive health care, or permit the detention/investigation of a person based on their immigration status.

HB 3396 says that a person who, with the intent to interfere with, obstruct, or impede a picket, demonstration or protest or places any object in the public way, is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $2,500, and a prison sentence of less than one year.

HB 3414 expands the number of factors judges can consider when deciding whether to issue an order to prosecute a minor as an adult for a felony offense, including if the child was in the welfare system, was a victim of sexual assault or if there was outside pressure.

HB 3762 removes all mentions of the imposition of the death penalty in the Criminal Code of 2012, the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1963 and the Unified Code of Corrections.

SB 1883 makes it a Class B misdemeanor for anyone to allow members of the public, except for certain exempted people, to come into contact with a bear or nonhuman primate.

SB 1886 says a court cannot order a person on probation, conditional discharge or supervision to avoid having cannabis or alcohol in his or her body unless the presence of an intoxicating compound is part of the offense charged or the person is participating in a problem-solving court.

To see all 18 pages of new laws going into effect in 2024, click here.