What local groups are doing before caucus night

Different campaign organizations are finding different ways to spread the word on why their candidate is the best.

“What we need to do is really be out here to make relationships with these people and ask them what issues do they care about, really listen to their experience and talk to them and let them know whose running and let them know about Andrew Yang, which is who we’re running for,” said Katy Kinsey, Andrew Yang volunteer.

While Yang has the support of the Davenport sorority, the International Association of Fire Fighters is traveling around Iowa to advocate for Joe Biden.

“Our message and our members message is that first of all Joe Biden has the experience to be able to lead this country,” said Harold Schaitberger, general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Members of Tom Steyer’s campaign are using takeaways from the democratic debate to prepare for caucus night.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to have to unite as a party and also unite as a people to take on these tremendously large challenges that can often seem daunting, but you need someone who has the experience, but also like to understand these issues, but the experience to also mobilize movements and Tom has been a grass roots organizer for decades,” said Leah Haberman, Iowa Communications Director.

No matter which candidate people support, they all have gained something valuable from this process.

“When you canvas, you’re a part of somebodies life for five minutes, while you’re at the door, but if you can bring those people in to our community, our yang gang, as we are called, then we can be a part of those people’s lives forever,” said Dani Hernandez, Andrew Yang volunteer.

“I think it has profound influence and power when those who live in the community, those who work in the community and those who serve the public in such an honorable way, utilize their voice and their position to advocate on behalf of a candidate,” Schaitberger said.